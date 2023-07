epa10760269 A view of a damaged grain terminal of an agricultural enterprise in the Odesa region, southern Ukraine, 21 July 2023. About 100 tons of peas and 20 tons of barley were destroyed after Russian forces fired 'Kalibr-type' missiles from the Black Sea targeting the granaries of an agricultural enterprise in the Odesa region, the head of the Odesa Regional Administration, Oleh Kiper said on telegram, adding that at least two people were injured in the attack. Russia, which began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, has recently pulled out of a UN-Turkey brokered agreement guaranteeing safe passage to Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea. EPA/IGOR TKACHENKO

keystone-sda.ch