Kanton Zürich
Der Landbote
Legendäre Zürcher Discos: Der alternative Dancefloor, auf dem auch Jacqueline Badran verkehrte

Legendäre Zürcher DiscosDer alternative Dancefloor, auf dem auch Jacqueline Badran verkehrte

Club 395, Dronenhalle, Taifun: So hiessen die Discos der Roten Fabrik von 1981 bis 1993. Das Publikum war illuster und sexuell freizügig. «Manchmal mussten wir uns mit Skins rumärgern», sagt ein Zeitzeuge.

Thomas Wyss
Damals eine fidele Discogängerin, heute eine engagierte SP-Nationalrätin: Jacqueline Badran (r., lachend) 1987 mit Freunden an einer Taifun-Disconacht in der Roten Fabrik. 
Damals eine fidele Discogängerin, heute eine engagierte SP-Nationalrätin: Jacqueline Badran (r., lachend) 1987 mit Freunden an einer Taifun-Disconacht in der Roten Fabrik. 
Foto: Reto Oeschger

«Down the local disco, two hours past midnight, I was looking for the real love or an easy ride // I saw you sitting there alone in the dimmer light, you smiled to me so sexy and your teeth glanced white // Oh moonshine baby, there was no moon, no sky above us, we were in a room // Moonshine baby, no moon tonight, I wish I never saw you in the morning light.»

